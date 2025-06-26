Dubai CEO’s post on chartering $20 million jet stirs praise and backlash: ‘I fly private to…’

A LinkedIn post by the CEO of a Dubai-based company has created a stir, with people choosing sides while reacting to it. For some, the entrepreneur’s post about chartering a $20 million private jet was motivational, while some labelled it as him showing off his wealth. CEO Jonathan Low's post has divided LinkedIn and sparked a heated discussion. (LinkedIn/Jonathan Low)

“I didn’t buy a $20M private jet. I just chartered it. But every time I post a photo, LinkedIn explodes with hate. They think it’s flexing. It’s not. It’s progress,” Biptap CEO Jonathan Low wrote.

“2 years ago, I was stressed about flight costs and hotel bookings. First class and world travel were just images on my vision board. Now? I fly private to make it on time for a meeting,” he added.

Check out the entire post:

How did social media react?

While some showed their support, praising the CEO for his success, a few accused him of showing off.

An individual remarked, “Love this. People confuse showing off with showing what's possible.” Another added, “Jonathan. It’s a testament to how hard work and perseverance can transform visions into reality. Keep pushing boundaries and proving that success is attainable with the right mindset.”

A third said, “Nice, it looks like a studio.” A fourth wrote, “Paying thousands for a private charter for a meeting is crazy. Zoom is free, and if absolutely necessary, pay a few hundred bucks and fly coach.”

Who is Jonathan Low?

According to his LinkedIn, Low joined Biptap as CEO in 2022. Before his position as a CEO, he co-founded two companies.

As per a post he shared on LinkedIn about two months ago, he was kicked out of school at the age of 16 and fired from the army when he was 19.

Low wrote that he married a celebrity when he was 21 but eventually lost everything - “wife, business, cars” - when he turned 25. In the post, he further claimed that after this, he vanished for three years but returned to build his career and life from scratch.