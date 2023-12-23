close_game
News / Trending / Glass vase purchased for $3.99 from thrift store auctions for over $100,000

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 23, 2023 04:29 PM IST

The rare vase was first discovered by Jessica Vincent of Richmond, Virginia. She bought it for $3.99.

A glass vase bought for $3.99 at a Goodwill store in Virginia was auctioned off for more than $107,000 after it was discovered to be designed by Carlo Scarpa, a famed architect, for the renowned Italian company- Venini in 1942.

Glass vase designed by Carlo Scarpa.
Glass vase designed by Carlo Scarpa.

This vase was first discovered by Jessica Vincent of Richmond, Virginia. She and her partner were shopping at their local Goodwill store, as they do several times a week when the crimson and sea-foam green vase caught their eye, reports UPI.

As per the news agency, Vincent paid $3.99 for the vase and carried it home, where she took a few pictures of it, its calligraphy and symbol to share online. Soon, the members of her glassware Facebook group recognised the piece as being from Scarpa's 'Pennellate' collection, which he released while working as Venini's creative director. (Also Read: Rare $10,000 note from 1934 sells at auction for a hefty price

The Wright auction house in Chicago confirmed the identification, which was worth between $30,000 and $50,000. It eventually fetched $107,100 from a European collector.

“It was certainly a very strong result. There was a lot of interest, of course, a lot of bidders. We were all very pleased to have it with us here at Wright,” Sara Blumberg, Wright’s glass specialist told Elle Decor.

According to Elle Decor the vase, marked by swirling red and green strokes, is part of the 'Pennellate' series built for Venini in the 1940s by famed Venetian architect Carlo Scarpa. This specific sample is one of only a few known to still exist, and it was one of 33 lots in Wright's Important Italian Glass auction.

