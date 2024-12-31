Goa is empty? Tourist’s pics of deserted roads and beaches called misleading by some

The time around Christmas and New Year is when Goa experiences maximum footfall. This time of year, generally acknowledged as ‘peak season’, is when the roads and beaches of the popular travel destination are jam-packed with tourists. This time, however, something is different. Several tourists have reported that the usually bustling streets and crowded beaches are unusually quiet, with far fewer people than expected. Goa in peak season is emptier than usual, claims Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj(X/@DeepikaBhardwaj)

This anecdotal dip in tourist numbers is being witnessed after a CEIC Data report earlier this year claimed that Goa has seen a sharp decline in tourists. According to CEIC, only 1.5 million foreign tourists visited Goa in 2023, compared to 8.5 million in 2019.

“Goa is almost empty”

Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj yesterday took to the social media platform X to share pictures of Goa’s almost-empty beaches and roads around New Year’s Eve, typically a time when hordes of tourists descend upon the beach state for its famous parties.

“Goa is almost empty. Hardly any tourists. It should be a wake up call for the government. Hope they do something especially about the transport,” Bhardwaj wrote on X, echoing the sentiments of thousands who have complained about the ‘taxi mafia’ in Goa that does not allow ride-hailing apps to ply in the state.

She shared a photograph which shows a number of people on a beach.

In the comments section, some called Bhardwaj a “liar” for misleading people, arguing that Goa has not seen a dip in tourist numbers. Her post has collected a whopping 2 million views in one day.

“False information. Goa is packed,” wrote X user Shajan Samuel.

In response, Bhardwaj shared a video that shows a quiet stretch of road lined on either side with shops.

“For those calling me a liar. This was last night on roads that used to be totally jampacked earlier around new year,” she said. In a separate tweet, the activist added: “Negligible crowd even on Calangute. Most restaurants were empty.”

While many agreed with Bhardwaj, others offered contrary takes.

“I am currently in Goa and have been visiting for years. While the crowds may be lesser compared to previous years, it’s nowhere near as empty as shown in the video. Popular spots are still buzzing, and rental prices are higher,” said user Srikanth Beldona.

“We have been to Goa just now. We didn’t find any empty roads,” another wrote.

However, several X users said that the tourist numbers in Goa right now are nothing compared to previous years. They blamed the decline on high hotel rentals, expensive taxis, and international destinations like Thailand becoming more affordable.