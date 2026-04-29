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Goan saves Kerala woman from getting scammed, says ‘Ma’am aap aaram se enjoy karo’

The local man threatened to call the police on two men who were trying to scam tourists from Kerala.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 11:40 am IST
By Trisha Sengupta
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While most vloggers showcase Goa’s scenic beauty, one mural artist is using his platform to issue a stark warning about the "scam culture" threatening the coast. He described a landscape where scammers harass visitors, peddle overpriced packages, and damage the state's global standing.

Snippets from the video shared by the local Goan man. (Instagram/@0mnifilms)

“Tourism in Goa is under threat as touts harass and scam visitors. This menace not only damages our state’s image but also risks the livelihood of thousands who depend on tourism,” Omkar Gaddanakeri wrote.

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He added, “The government must act immediately to restore trust, protect tourists, and revive Goa’s tourism industry.”

What does the video show?

The video opens with two text inserts. While one says, “Tourists deserve safety, not scams,” the other one reads, “Goa’s reputation is at stake if touts go unchecked.”

He explains to the couple that they should just enjoy Goa and not pay heed to anyone trying to give them such scratch cards. The video ends with the local asking where the couple is from, and the woman replying Kerala.

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Appreciate the true Goan standing up for what is right. A rarity among rarity.” Another added, “The kind of Goa citizens we all need to save Goa.”

A third expressed, “Bro, you are doing a great job, keep going.” A fourth wrote, “My friend, I also got trapped once. 3 hours wasted, they try selling vacation packages that cost 2-5 lakh.”

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The Instagram user also runs a YouTube channel. The bio of the YouTube channel suggests he is a mural artist living in Goa. Gaddanakeri loves exploring new mediums, fresh ideas, and exciting places.

He wrote, “I also share my travel adventures through vlogs, combining my love for travelling and painting.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Trisha Sengupta

Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.

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