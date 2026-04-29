Goan saves Kerala woman from getting scammed, says ‘Ma’am aap aaram se enjoy karo’

While most vloggers showcase Goa’s scenic beauty, one mural artist is using his platform to issue a stark warning about the "scam culture" threatening the coast. He described a landscape where scammers harass visitors, peddle overpriced packages, and damage the state's global standing.

Snippets from the video shared by the local Goan man. (Instagram/@0mnifilms)

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“Tourism in Goa is under threat as touts harass and scam visitors. This menace not only damages our state’s image but also risks the livelihood of thousands who depend on tourism,” Omkar Gaddanakeri wrote.

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He added, “The government must act immediately to restore trust, protect tourists, and revive Goa’s tourism industry.”

What does the video show?

The video opens with two text inserts. While one says, “Tourists deserve safety, not scams,” the other one reads, “Goa’s reputation is at stake if touts go unchecked.”

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{{^usCountry}} The video captures Gaddanakeri, off-camera, suddenly stopping in the middle of the road and approaching two men speaking with a couple. He immediately questions the men and asks them to stop scamming tourists. The alleged scammers run away when he threatens to call the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video captures Gaddanakeri, off-camera, suddenly stopping in the middle of the road and approaching two men speaking with a couple. He immediately questions the men and asks them to stop scamming tourists. The alleged scammers run away when he threatens to call the police. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Once that’s over, he turns his attention to the couple and does his best to explain how the men were allegedly trying to scam the couple. How does the scam work? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once that’s over, he turns his attention to the couple and does his best to explain how the men were allegedly trying to scam the couple. How does the scam work? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The man explains that scammers typically target couples by handing out two scratch cards. While one card is a dud, the other "wins" a prize, creating a sense of excitement. Once the couple is hooked by the win, the scammers use the hype to aggressively pitch travel packages worth lakhs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man explains that scammers typically target couples by handing out two scratch cards. While one card is a dud, the other "wins" a prize, creating a sense of excitement. Once the couple is hooked by the win, the scammers use the hype to aggressively pitch travel packages worth lakhs. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains to the couple that they should just enjoy Goa and not pay heed to anyone trying to give them such scratch cards. The video ends with the local asking where the couple is from, and the woman replying Kerala.

What did social media say?

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An individual posted, “Appreciate the true Goan standing up for what is right. A rarity among rarity.” Another added, “The kind of Goa citizens we all need to save Goa.”

A third expressed, “Bro, you are doing a great job, keep going.” A fourth wrote, “My friend, I also got trapped once. 3 hours wasted, they try selling vacation packages that cost ₹2-5 lakh.”

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The Instagram user also runs a YouTube channel. The bio of the YouTube channel suggests he is a mural artist living in Goa. Gaddanakeri loves exploring new mediums, fresh ideas, and exciting places.

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He wrote, “I also share my travel adventures through vlogs, combining my love for travelling and painting.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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