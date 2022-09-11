Home / Trending / Golden Retriever dog gets tricked after wanting to go to amusement park. Watch

Golden Retriever dog gets tricked after wanting to go to amusement park. Watch

trending
Published on Sep 11, 2022 09:35 AM IST

This Instagram video shows how a Golden Retriever dog gets tricked after wanting to go to the amusement park to enjoy rain dance.

This is the Golden Retriever dog who got tricked into taking a shower in this video.&nbsp;(Instagram/@coco_the_goldenboy)
This is the Golden Retriever dog who got tricked into taking a shower in this video. (Instagram/@coco_the_goldenboy)
BySohini Sengupta

This video of a Golden Retriever dog that has recently been shared on Instagram has been going viral for the cutest reasons. The video opens to show how the pooch had apparently requested its human to go to the amusement park as it will get to enjoy some rain dance over there. But turns out the little munchkin got tricked into taking a shower at home. The video has been shared on the page that is dedicated to the Golden Retriever dog named Coco. This page has over 21,500 followers on it. And all of these people look forward to daily updates on part of this adorable dog, in the form of photos and videos.

“Rain dance,” reads the caption that was shared along with this adorable video of the Golden Retriever dog. It was shared along with the emoji of a surprised face. And there is a good chance that you will find this video entirely amusing and laugh out loud at the poor dog getting tricked by its human.

Watch it here:

The video has been shared on August 25 and has received over 43,000 likes on it for now.

“Awww,” commented an Instagram user. “Hahahaha cute,” shared another. “Budget issue,” posted a third. “Oh God, Coco,” commented a fourth, followed by emojis of laughing faces with tears in their eyes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
golden retriever dog. cute video instagram viral video viral + 4 more
golden retriever dog. cute video instagram viral video viral + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out