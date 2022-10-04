Golden Retriever puppy grows up, continues to show love in the same way. Watch

The way we express our love and affection to those close to us, often stays the same throughout life. And this very heart-warming piece of ourselves is not only observable but also adorable. But guess what is even cuter? When an adorable Golden Retriever puppy grows into a dog who is just as precious as it was a while ago. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been gaining popularity ever since, shows how the bond between a sweet little boy and his pet dog remains unchanged over time.

The video has been shared on the Instagram page named @_olives_odyssey_. It is dedicated to Olive and Oaks - who happen to be two Golden Retriever dogs who are based in Austin, Texas in the United States of America. The caption to this puppy video reads, “Furever Friends. This may be my favourite video ever! What do you think?”

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted on February 28 and has already received over 70,000 likes.

"Two absolute beauties inside and out!" wrote a user on Instagram. "I think the little human should put peanut butter on his face and see what happens," hilariously suggested a second. "Aww, so heartwarming," said a third.