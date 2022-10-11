Golden Retriever puppy tastes lemon for the first time. Watch its cute reaction

The internet is filled with videos of adorable pets doing something for the very first time in their lives, and getting quite surprised in the process. And that is pretty much what can be seen in this one video of a golden retriever puppy that has been shared on Instagram recently and has been going all kinds of viral, owing to the cutest of reasons. The video opens to show the cute little puppy in frame, as its human can be seen with a wedge of lemon in their hand. As the video progresses, before the puppy can be seen licking the lemon for a bit, something even more hilarious happens that we won’t give away.

The video comes with a text insert that helps people get more context as to what can we see in happening in it. “Puppy tries lemon for the first time,” it reads. The video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this adorable golden retriever puppy named Oakley. With over 2500 followers on it, the Instagram bio of this cute little munchkin specifies that it is based in Ottawa, Ontario in the United States of America.

Watch the dog video below:

Having been shared on September 21, the video has received over 2.22 lakh likes on it as of now.

“He was too stunned to speak,” pointed out an Instagram user “It’s the paw at the end for me,” admitted another individual. “Haha that doesn’t look yummy,” commented a third.