‘Good work is appreciated with more work’: Man warns employees about workplace ‘trap’

A man has sparked a discussion online after sharing a candid take on how consistently delivering high-quality work can sometimes result in employees being burdened with even more responsibilities. In a video posted on Instagram, the man, identified as Cheema, argued that competence in the workplace can unexpectedly become a “punishment” when managers begin relying heavily on their most efficient employees.

A man shared why being too good at work could become a “trap”. (Instagram/harrycheema.ig)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: ‘Hard workers only get more work’: Man shares 14 ‘toxic’ workplace habits he says actually work)

‘Good work is appreciated with more work’

Sharing his thoughts in the video, Cheema said, "Friend, if you do your work with complete honesty and deliver 100% good quality, maybe no one has told you this, but it can turn into a punishment for you. Good work is appreciated with more work! It's a strange thing, but when you do your work well, the other person trusts that you do a great job. After that, they give you even more work because no one else is delivering the kind of quality you do."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He further claimed that employees who are perceived as dependable can eventually end up handling the workload of colleagues who deliberately avoid taking responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further claimed that employees who are perceived as dependable can eventually end up handling the workload of colleagues who deliberately avoid taking responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"And the other person who doesn't want to work, their work gets handed to you as well. You know what their theory is? “Play dumb, and the next person will do the work.” You end up being treated like a workhorse, loaded with one task after another, while other people around you are just sitting back and enjoying. But because you are so efficient and do your work so well, you just get given more work," he said.

Advice on setting boundaries

Cheema then urged employees to recognise their limits and avoid allowing efficiency to result in an unhealthy workload.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Learn to set boundaries. Do only as much work as is healthy for you, so that extra work isn't dumped on you. If you feel like this is happening, tone down your work a little. Know your value, and play it smart."

The text overlaid on the clip read, "Stop being too good at everything. Its a trap"

The video was shared with the caption: "Do good work. Know your worth. Set your boundaries. Because your competence should buy you freedom, not just a bigger workload"

Watch the clip here:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet users relate

The video struck a chord with social media users, many of whom said they had experienced similar situations at work. One user wrote, "This is painfully accurate." Another commented, "Setting boundaries at work is so important."

A third user added, "Efficiency should not become a punishment." Echoing the sentiment, another person wrote, "Hard workers will relate to every word."

(Also read: Hyderabad Amazon employee shares ‘10 things never to share’ at work: 'Oversharing can derail your career')

Speaking with HT.com, Cheema said the video was ultimately meant to highlight the importance of maintaining good mental health at work. He added that knowing when to set boundaries and avoid taking on excessive workload can help people protect their well-being without compromising on the quality of their work.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)