Fri, Sept 12, 2025
‘Goosebumps’: Engineering students perform Bharatnatyam to Hanuman Chalisa in rain, video wins hearts

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 01:01 pm IST

A video of students from a Karnataka engineering college performing Bharatnatyam to Hanuman Chalisa in the rain has gone viral on social media. The performance has won hearts for its energy, devotion, and determination.

Students from NMAM Institute of Technology performed Bharatnatyam to Hanuman Chalisa.(@prarthana_nanana/Instagram)

The video was shared by Prarthana Rao on Instagram, with the caption, “When Indradev has plans, but you don't stop dancing.”

The students, from NMAM Institute of Technology, were seen dancing gracefully in a corridor despite the heavy rain outside. The video captures their coordinated movements and the traditional dance steps, all performed to the Hanuman Chalisa.

An onlooker recorded the video, capturing the students performing with full focus and enthusiasm.

Also Read: 'Never imagined this version': Bharatanatyam twist to viral song ‘Shaky’ takes internet by storm

Check out the video here:

Internet loved the performance:

Instagram users were quick to praise the students’ dedication and talent. Many called the Bharatnatyam performance inspiring, heartwarming, and a true display of teamwork.

One of the users commented, “Rain may have added grace to the performance, but dancing in it is never easy, especially with classical forms where every grounded step demands balance on a slippery stage.”

A second user commented, “When we stay connected to our Indian roots, even the rain becomes Teertha divine blessings from the Lord.”

Also Read: Shadow dance on AR Rahman’s iconic Tamil track impresses internet: ‘Pure poetry in motion’

A third user commented, “Hanuman’s blessings showered as rain.”

“Goosebumps! So damn good. Hanuman ji's blessing is with you all,” another user commented.

While most comments praised the performance, some noted a male dancer in the group. “Is that a guy in between?” one user asked. Another added, “Omg, a guy dancing Bharatnatyam.”

The video was shared on September 5, 2025, and since then, it has gained 5.9 million views and more than 5 lakh likes.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
