'Never imagined this version': Bharatanatyam twist to viral song ‘Shaky’ takes internet by storm

A group of Bharatanatyam dancers has taken the internet by surprise with their graceful yet energetic performance to the viral Marathi song ‘Shaky’. The video, shared as an Instagram reel, shows six women blending classical dance with fresh moves, and social media can’t stop talking about it. Bharatanatyam fusion with ‘Shaky’ song went viral on Instagram.(@anu_iyengar/Instagram)

The video was shared by dancer and choreographer Anuradha Iyengar on Instagram with the caption, "Shaky Shaky..apne style mein..!!!"

Instagram users are surprised by how naturally Bharatanatyam could be performed to a song like ‘Shaky’, which originally gained popularity for its catchy beat and Marathi vibe.

The Bharatanatyam twist:

In the video, the dancers are seen maintaining the essence of Bharatanatyam throughout, using expressive gestures, strong footwork, and precise movements that match the rhythm of the viral song, while even slipping in the iconic SRK step to surprise viewers.

Take a look at the viral video:

The viral video was shared on July 28, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 5 lakh views and several comments.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

Viewers often appreciate classical dance performances presented in fresh, unexpected settings, especially when the dancers stay true to the roots.

The contrast of tradition meeting trend in this viral Marathi song made it even more striking.

One of the users, Lalita Iyer, commented, "Super cool dance moves…loved everything about this reel."

A second user, Nimisha Kahar, commented, “Nice to watch a different choreography on this song as the dance to it is so common, good job Anu, love always.”

A third user, Deepti Singh, commented, “Never imagined this version of Shaky."

Another user, Chinmay Patel, commented, “Bharatnatyam and this song! Such a unique, cool, and beautiful combination.”

Instagram users praised the way the group stayed true to Bharatanatyam while making it feel relatable.