‘GPA does not matter’: Pakistani woman at Tesla shares how she landed a €50K to €70K job

A Pakistani woman working at Tesla Amsterdam has drawn attention online after sharing how she secured a role at the company despite not having a traditional tech background. The woman, identified as Samareen Zubair from Karachi, Pakistan, appeared in an Instagram video shared by Mansoor Khan, where she spoke about her job, salary range, interview process and advice for others looking to work in the Netherlands.

A Pakistani woman revealed how she got hired by Tesla in Amsterdam and shared her salary details.(Instagram/mansoor__khan)

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In the clip, when asked where she works, Zubair said, “I work at Tesla Amsterdam.” She added that her role at the company is that of an Associate Instructional Designer.

Speaking about the salary range for the role, she said, “Anyone in my job role makes from around 50k to 70k Euros per year.”

How she got the job

Zubair said she found the vacancy on LinkedIn and later applied through Tesla’s careers page. She also explained that the hiring process involved several stages.

“It started off with a screening call, followed by an interview with my manager, followed by a case study, and then in the next interview I presented my case study to the rest of the team and then finally my interview with the HR,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} When asked about her educational background, Zubair shared that she had studied Psychology before completing a Research Masters in Social and Behavioural Sciences. Asked how it was connected to her current role, she said, “It's not entirely related to it, however, there is some importance of psychology in training and learning development. However, I did do a bunch of certifications via Udemy on the side.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked about her educational background, Zubair shared that she had studied Psychology before completing a Research Masters in Social and Behavioural Sciences. Asked how it was connected to her current role, she said, “It's not entirely related to it, however, there is some importance of psychology in training and learning development. However, I did do a bunch of certifications via Udemy on the side.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She also said that GPA did not matter “at all” in her experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also said that GPA did not matter “at all” in her experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video was shared with the caption, “Most cool jobs these days are for techies. But not all. So how do you land jobs in tech companies with non tech educational backgrounds? Hear it from Samareen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared with the caption, “Most cool jobs these days are for techies. But not all. So how do you land jobs in tech companies with non tech educational backgrounds? Hear it from Samareen.” {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The clip sparked several reactions online. One user wrote, “This is actually so motivating for people from non tech backgrounds.” Another said, “Quality over quantity is the best advice here.” A third commented, “Her journey proves that skills matter more than just degrees.” Another wrote, “LinkedIn really can change lives if used properly.” One user said, “This gives hope to so many international job seekers.” Another added, “Psychology to Tesla is such an interesting career path.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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