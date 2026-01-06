Granddaughter teaches grandmother to make a video call on a smartphone, heartwarming clip wins internet

A simple moment between a grandmother and her granddaughter has struck a chord online, reminding viewers that learning has no age limit. A video showing a young woman patiently teaching her grandmother how to make a video call on a smartphone has gone viral. A granddaughter patiently taught her grandmother how to make a video call.(Instagram/chatori__amma)

A gentle lesson in the digital age

The video was shared on Instagram by an account named Chatori Amma and features an elderly woman learning how to make a video call on WhatsApp with the help of her granddaughter, Ojasvi Chaturvedi. In the clip, the grandmother’s hands are visibly shaking as she carefully follows each instruction, tapping the screen with focus and trust.

The granddaughter can be seen guiding her step by step, calmly explaining what to press and when.

Text overlaid on the clip reads, “There’s no age of learning. She’s learning how to do a video call,” a line that resonated strongly with viewers.

Take a look here at the clip:

Internet reacts with love and admiration

Since being posted, the video has amassed more than 1.5 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments. Social media users were quick to praise both the granddaughter’s patience and the grandmother’s eagerness to learn.

One user wrote, “This made me smile and cry at the same time. So much love in such a small moment.” Another commented, “Patience like this is rare. The granddaughter is a gem.” A third said, “My nani also struggles with smartphones but never gives up. This video feels so close to home.”

“Her shaking hands and focused eyes show how much she wants to learn. Respect,” read one comment. Another added, “Age should never stop curiosity. This is beautiful.” One more user summed it up simply, saying, “Pure love. This is what the internet should be about.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)