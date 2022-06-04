Grandpa dances adorably to entertain his granddaughter. Watch cute video

Children are so adorable and they become the centre of attention in every family. Grandparents love playing with their grandkids and their bond is one of the cutest. It is really adorable to watch videos of grandparents spending time with their grandchildren. Like this video of a grandpa who loves to dance to entertain his granddaughter. The elderly man’s video is really heart-melting to watch.

The video was posted on Instagram by babyalison31, which is a baby account. “I have never seen my dad dance before being a grandpa,” says the text insert on the video. The video shows the elderly man doing some really cool dance moves as he plays with his granddaughter and carries her. The baby also grooves with her grandpa and seems really happy. The video was posted three days ago and it has got more than 30,000 views so far.

“My heart,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has also got more than 3,000 likes and several comments.

“Alison is so blessed to have so much love around her,” commented an Instagram user. “The way they look at each other,” wrote another. “Alison’s body waves are killer,” said a third. Another comment reads, “Such a great bond! Our parents do so much for their grandchildren. It’s a completely different experience. My parents are the best. So many blessings!”

Alison was born on March 31, 2021 according to her Instagram bio. The baby account has over 13,000 followers.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?