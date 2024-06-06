 Grandson's heartfelt tribute to firefighter grandfather moves the internet to tears. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Grandson's heartfelt tribute to firefighter grandfather moves the internet to tears. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 06, 2024 07:20 PM IST

The video captured the attention of viewers across the world, sparking a viral sensation and leaving an unforgettable impact on countless individuals.

In a heartwarming video that has touched the hearts of many, a young grandson brought his grandfather to tears with his deeply heartfelt and uplifting words. The emotional video, first shared on Instagram by the Good News Movement, rapidly captured the attention of viewers across the world, sparking a viral sensation and leaving an unforgettable impact on countless individuals.

Snapshot of the grandfather and the grandson. (Instagram)
Snapshot of the grandfather and the grandson. (Instagram)

The video opens to show the child giving a speech in front of a group of people. He says, "When I grow up l, I want to be a firefighter because my grandpa was one, and he's the best grandpa ever." (Also Read: Elderly woman meets her bestie after years. Watch their emotional reunion)

Upon hearing these words, the grandfather was overcome with emotion. Tears welled up in his eyes, and he struggled to maintain his composure.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 32,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has numerous comments. Many people thought that the video was adorable.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Go ahead and sport those tears, Grandpa. You earned them."

A second said, "Sign of a good man but better grandpa. I miss mine. Both were great, but my mom's dad was something special. If I end up a sliver of what he was, I'd be grateful."

"That is the strongest form of love. Imitation. Good for you, grandpa," posted a third.

A fourth added, "My Daddy was a Fire Chief until his death. I am a proud firefighter daughter! My grandchildren will only meet him in heaven, but they are very proud of their Pawpaw. This was precious!"

A fifth commented, "The love of a child will render even the toughest people defenceless!"

"Aww, this is such a beautiful message for his grandpa," shared a sixth.

Grandson's heartfelt tribute to firefighter grandfather moves the internet to tears. Watch
Thursday, June 06, 2024
