Groom rides horse, baraat follows in Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz at busy London intersection

A video showing a baraat at Manor Park in London, with the groom riding a horse and the wedding party following him in luxury cars like Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz, has surfaced on social media. The clip also captures the baraat using colourful smoke bombs and honking loudly. Snippets from a video showing a baraat at a busy intersection in London. (Screengrab (X))

“An asian wedding baraat convoys through the streets of London!” an X user wrote while sharing the video.

The video begins with a view of a busy street intersection, which a sign identifies as Manor Park. The focus then shifts to a man dressed in traditional attire, riding a decorated white horse. He is accompanied by a person leading the horse. Behind him is a procession of luxury cars with people holding colourful smoke bombs out the windows and sunroofs.

What did social media say?

The video went viral, prompting social media to slam the wedding party. One individual posted, “Is anyone actually impressed by this? I don't get it. Is it an Indian or Pakistani tradition?” Another shared, “It would look much better in your own country.”

A third commented, “They have no respect; everything belongs to them.” A fourth wrote, “The people behind the cars behind cannot see properly. If English people did it, they would probably get arrested.” Several people claimed that the wedding party was either from India or Pakistan.

In a separate incident, a video of a groom walking in the middle of heavy traffic went viral a few months ago. The footage captured a man dressed in traditional attire stranded in a jam trying to catch up to his own wedding procession.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)