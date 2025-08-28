‘London ya Kanpur’: Indian man in London points out gutka stains on street, video goes viral

A video of an Indian man drawing attention to gutka stains on a London street has gone viral and sparked conversations online. The clip, shared on Instagram by the account @pandeyjipardesi, shows the man zooming in on red spit marks on the road next to a parked car. An Indian man’s video of gutka stains on a London street went viral.(Instagram/pandeyjipardesi)

(Also read: 'I have no problem with you': Indian-origin man's tense exchange with Pakistani man on London train)

In the footage, the man can be heard speaking in Hindi, which translates to English as, “Look at this, is this London or what is this… stop the visa system.” His tone mixed sarcasm with disappointment, questioning how such habits had reached a city known for its orderliness.

Take a look here at the clip:

To add to the commentary, the video carried a on-screen text reading, “London ya Kanpur.” The comparison drew on Kanpur’s stereotypical association with paan and gutka stains in public places, highlighting the irony of seeing the same in London.

Views and engagement

The post quickly picked up momentum, crossing more than 42,000 views within a short span. The unusual sight of gutka stains in one of the world’s busiest cities became a talking point among Instagram users. Many were amused by the humour in the commentary, while others expressed strong disapproval over the act itself.

(Also read: ‘Getting worse every day’: Traveller says Mumbai feels safer than London in one aspect)

What people said

Social media users offered a mix of light-hearted jokes and critical takes. One user quipped, “Londonpur.” Another teased, “Pandey ji, you forgot you are in Londonpur.” A third comment read, “Kanpuriya at London.” Someone added, “Deport button.”

On the other hand, several viewers condemned the incident. One remarked, “This looks so bad at many level,” while another stressed, “This is surely not acceptable.”