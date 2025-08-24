Mumbai vs London: Why one traveller feels safer in Indian city than UK capital

A London-based content creator says that Mumbai feels safer than the UK capital when it comes to phone snatchings. Onat Siahaan shared a video that playfully illustrates the difference between Mumbai and London when it comes to using phones in public spaces. Onat Siahaan opened up about Mumbai vs London when it comes to phone safety (Instagram/@yuanathan)

Mumbai vs London

Siahaan’s sketch first shows him using a smartphone in public in the Indian city. He appears smiling and carefree as he walks down a street, phone in hand. After typing a message, he puts his phone away nonchalantly in his pocket.

This is in stark contrast to how he uses his phone in London. In London, the content creator and digital marketing specialist is seen constantly looking over his shoulder when he takes his phone out, well aware of the risk of phone snatchings. His video shows him attempting to hide the phone using his jacket while in public.

On phone snatchings in London

In the caption accompanying his viral video, Siahaan said he has travelled to more than 30 capital cities across the world, but his inability to use his phone freely in London shocks him to this day. “And honestly, it just feels like it’s getting worse every day in that regard,” he said.

“The London clip in this video was actually filmed at what I thought was one of the safest areas for me over the last 2 years. But right after filming, patrolling police officers on a bike warned me to stay vigilant because of the rising number of phone thefts in the area,” the London-based content creator revealed.

People in the comments section largely agreed with this take on London’s safety standards.

“The only time I got pickpocketed in my life was in London… and I have lived in India, South Africa and Colombia,” wrote one Instagram user.

“From someone who had my passport stolen in London, truth,” said another.

“Haha the paranoia is real. I don’t take my phone out of my pocket here in London,” a third viewer agreed.