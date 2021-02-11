Groom uses computer as bride waits, pic prompts ‘Hold on babe’ meme trend

In today’s edition of pictures that turned into a source of hilarious posts, here is an image which prompted ‘Hold on babe’ meme trend on Twitter. There is a high possibility that the posts shared under this trend will leave you laughing out loud.

The undated image shows a groom using a computed while his newlywed bride sits in the background on a bed. They are seen wearing their wedding attire. The picture is now being referred to as “Hold on babe". And, the creative minds on Twitter have turned it into a talking point by adding hilarious captions to the image.

Here are some of the posts which have tickled people’s funny bone. Just like this post which tries explaining how it looks when you’re addicted to social media, especially Twitter:

"hold on babe let me check my twitter notifications first" pic.twitter.com/Fz9qjDrKj9 — paneer (@albertkamuh) February 9, 2021

When you really need to know how well you did in your examination:

Hold on babe... Let me check any NEET update first.. pic.twitter.com/oPfHQnlpjk — Aditya Singh (@adisingh8826) February 11, 2021

If you’re working from home for the past few months, then this is a meme which will feel close to your heart:

Are you’re a memer? This tweet may just be for you:

Hold on babe mujhe ek "hold on babe" wala tweet karne do pic.twitter.com/3u7UfoRF1m — cuckshay (@imakshay001) February 10, 2021

Or, if you’re a gamer!

"hold on babe let me play one league of legends ranked match real quick" pic.twitter.com/LR1haZJqJx — 𝔭シ🍎 (@shinigamibey) February 9, 2021

Here are some other posts:

hold on babe, let me upload a wholesome video of me dancing. pic.twitter.com/7D9LZgBTet — asssaaa (@slut4spence) February 9, 2021

Hold on babe let me check the stock market pic.twitter.com/keBADlNaS2 — SADHOURS (@yourboisad) February 10, 2021

What would you share under “Hold on babe” meme trend?

