Gucci heir François Pinault Jr engaged to 22-year-old glamorous German countess Lara Cosima

German-American aristocrat and socialite Lara Cosima has announced her engagement to Kering heir François Pinault Jr, following a year of dating. The news, shared on Instagram, brings together two of Europe’s most prominent and influential families. Gucci-owner Kering's heir François Pinault Jr is engaged to Countess Lara Cosima (Instagram/@laracosima_)

Lara, 22, announced the engagement on Instagram with black and white photographs of herself and her fiance last month. “Got engaged to my best friend and the coolest boy in the world,” she wrote.

Who is Lara Cosima? Countess Lara Cosima is a 22-year-old German-American model, socialite and social media influencer. Through her father, she is a member of the House of Henckel von Donnersmarck, an Austro-Hungarian noble family.

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Lara is the daughter of the German count and filmmaker Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck and his wife Christiane Asschenfeldt.

Both her parents are German, but Lara was born and raised in the United States. She is a student of fashion design at Parsons School of Design in Manhattan, New York.

Who is François Pinault Jr? François Pinault Jr is the son of Kering CEO François Pinault and his first wife, Dorothée Lepère. He is also the stepson of Salma Hayek.

The Kering luxury house owns fashion brands such as Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Gucci, and Balenciaga, among others. The Pinault family has an estimated net worth of $28 billion, according to Forbes.

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François Pinault Jr was born in 1998. The Gen Z scion of Kering generally maintains a low profile and does not have a social media presence.