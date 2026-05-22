Gul Panag slams Dhruv Rathee’s ‘humiliate PM Modi abroad’ remark: ‘It diminishes the institution’
Gul Panag reacted to Dhruv Rathee’s post on PM Modi and said disagreement should not insult institutions.
Actor Gul Panag has reacted to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee’s post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that while disagreement and criticism are part of democracy, reducing the office of the Prime Minister to a “joke on foreign soil” does not feel right to her.
(Also read: ‘Hypothermia aur frostbite ka risk hai’: Dhruv Rathee goes cold dipping in snow at -10°C)
Dhruv Rathee’s post on PM Modi
The exchange began after Dhruv Rathee took to X and wrote, “Modi deserves to be humiliated everywhere he goes. He has not given a single press conference in 12 years since he became the Prime Minister. He fails to fulfill the basic transparency and accountability requirements of being a leader. I would like to encourage foreign journalists from other European countries to ask him questions wherever they see him, just like Helle Lyng did. Embarrass him so much that he is forced to show some accountability in front of people. You will be doing great service for India’s progress.”
(Also read: ‘Tameez nahi hai to ghar pe raho’: Dhruv Rathee rips into Indian content creators amid Malik Swashbuckler row)
Gul Panag responds
Quoting Rathee’s post on X, Gul Panag wrote, “Not cool. You can dislike a Prime Minister, disagree with a government, protest, debate and vote differently. That’s democracy. But reducing the office of India’s Prime Minister, the man, the office, and what he represents abroad, to a joke on foreign soil doesn’t feel like the right thing or dissent to me. It diminishes him, the institution, and ultimately, us.”
Take a look here at the post:
Internet reacts
Panag’s post has garnered more than 113k views, with several users supporting her stand and others weighing in on the larger debate around political criticism and national representation abroad.
Reacting to Panag’s post, one user wrote, “You said what we should have heard from everyone long ago.” Another agreed with her view and said, “Yes, I agree with you.”
(Also read: Dhruv Rathee does a Mark Zuckerberg, rides surfboard minus the beer on Independence Day)
A third user praised the actor for her response and wrote, “Thank you for upholding the dignity of our country.” However, not everyone appeared certain about the debate. One user summed up the mixed reactions around the issue, saying, “I am just confused about whose side to take.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More