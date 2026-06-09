Gurgaon firm fires Himanshu Jangra over ‘ 370 biryani’ remark on Pranit More’s show

Himanshu Jangra has been fired from his job over objectionable remarks that he made during comedian Pranit More’s standup show. Jangra used to work as a web developer at Gurgaon-based Starvik Design. The company has confirmed that his employment has been terminated over comments he made as an audience member during More’s show, which snowballed into a larger controversy about misogyny and patriarchy.

The controversy surrounding Himanshu Jangra

Starvik Design has fired Himanshu Jangra over his '370 biryani' remarks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

23-year-old Jangra faced massive backlash for remarks he made during More’s show last week. Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment.

He recalled that after eating the biryani, the woman requested to be dropped home. “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga (I spent ₹370, so I have to get something back),” Jangra told Pranit More while sitting in the audience.

The Gurgaon-based man went on to describe how he debated taking the girl back to his room, and eventually insisted that she accompany him to a “dark” park. The woman repeatedly expressed reluctance but eventually went to the park with Jangra — who spoke about waiting for nightfall.

Starvik Design fires Himanshu Jangra

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In a statement shared on Instagram yesterday, Vivek Vishwakarma, founder of Starvik Design, confirmed that the design and branding firm had decided to part ways with Himanshu Jangra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement shared on Instagram yesterday, Vivek Vishwakarma, founder of Starvik Design, confirmed that the design and branding firm had decided to part ways with Himanshu Jangra. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“I have received hundreds of messages, emails, calls regarding one of our employees, Himanshu Jangra. Like many of you, I came across the clips that have been circulating online,” said the founder of Starvik Design.

“Let me be very clear, the statements shown in those clips are offensive. They are not something I agree with. They are not something our company stands for, and they certainly should not be influencing young minds.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vishwakarma said that the company conducted an internal review, speaking to employees — including women employees — and found that Jangra had no complaints against him. His colleagues “described him as professional, respectful, hardworking, and well-behaved at work.”

Even so, he was fired from his role as a web developer over the inappropriate “ ₹370 biryani” remarks.

“What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace, and I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here,” Vishwakarma said. “That is why we have decided to part ways with him.”

He ended his video by noting that the 23-year-old will likely face long-term consequences from the incident and warning against excessive online harassment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Social media trolling is not a joke, and that too for a 22-year-old mind. His future from here will already carry the consequences of this moment for a very long time,” said the founder of Starvik Design.