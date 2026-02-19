Gurgaon resident recounts how Blinkit Ambulance saved 90-year-old grandmother: 'Service was provided free of cost'
A Gurgaon resident has shared a heartfelt account of a late-night medical emergency that ended in relief, praising Blinkit’s ambulance service for its swift and timely response.
In a post on Reddit, the resident shared how their 90-year-old grandmother suddenly began struggling to breathe on the night of 14th February.
According to theresident, although their grandmother had been unwell on and off over the past few months, this time felt different and far more serious.
With little time to waste, the resident called for a Blinkit Ambulance.
Quick intervention saves grandmother:
According to the post, within minutes, a paramedic called to understand the patient’s condition. After listening carefully, the paramedic assured that the ambulance would arrive within seven to ten minutes.
“The team arrived quickly and took complete control of the situation,” the post adds.
Medical staff quickly took control of the situation. Oxygen was administered without delay, and vital signs were closely monitored.
Oxygen saturation that had dropped to a dangerous 81 had improved to the high 90s shortly after oxygen support was given.
In the post, the resident described how the ambulance team remained in constant contact with a senior doctor, sharing updates and ensuring proper medical guidance. What made the experience even more remarkable was that the service was provided free of cost.
“I am writing this because a simple handshake and a thank you did not feel like enough,” the resident added.
Reddit users reacted to the post with overwhelming support and admiration. Many praised the quick and professional response of the Blinkit Ambulance team, calling it a “lifesaving service.”
One of the users commented, “Blinkit ambulance is great. My father had a cardiac arrest, none of the ambulances were coming on time, but Blinkit one came and helped as much as possible.”
“I'm a medical professional, I get patients from Blinkit ambulance almost daily in my duty, the way they handover the patients is so good,” a second user commented.
“My sister had an emergency, and I called them, and they came in quickly and handled the situation very well,” another user commented.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)