Gurgaon resident recounts how Blinkit Ambulance saved 90-year-old grandmother: 'Service was provided free of cost'

A Gurgaon resident has shared a heartfelt account of a late-night medical emergency that ended in relief, praising Blinkit’s ambulance service for its swift and timely response. The resident described how the ambulance team remained in constant contact with a senior doctor. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

In a post on Reddit, the resident shared how their 90-year-old grandmother suddenly began struggling to breathe on the night of 14th February.

According to theresident, although their grandmother had been unwell on and off over the past few months, this time felt different and far more serious.

With little time to waste, the resident called for a Blinkit Ambulance.

Quick intervention saves grandmother: According to the post, within minutes, a paramedic called to understand the patient’s condition. After listening carefully, the paramedic assured that the ambulance would arrive within seven to ten minutes.

“The team arrived quickly and took complete control of the situation,” the post adds.

Medical staff quickly took control of the situation. Oxygen was administered without delay, and vital signs were closely monitored.

Oxygen saturation that had dropped to a dangerous 81 had improved to the high 90s shortly after oxygen support was given.

In the post, the resident described how the ambulance team remained in constant contact with a senior doctor, sharing updates and ensuring proper medical guidance. What made the experience even more remarkable was that the service was provided free of cost.

“I am writing this because a simple handshake and a thank you did not feel like enough,” the resident added.

Also Read: Woman praises Blinkit’s ‘free of cost’ ambulance service for helping aunt at 4 am