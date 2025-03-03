Gurgaon woman praises Blinkit’s 10-minute ambulance for saving grandfather: ‘Left me in awe'

A woman in Gurgaon claimed that quick commerce app Blinkit's 10-minute ambulance service saved her grandfather's life. Blinkit launched a quick ambulance service in Gurugram in January to "quick and reliable" medical help. In a LinkedIn post, Komal Kataria heaped praises on the quick service that she said provided critical care to her grandfather. The Gurgaon woman said the service has "redefined" emergency response in India. (Representational)

"When every second counts, Blinkit ambulance delivers," she wrote.

"My grandfather needed urgent medical attention, and we called Blinkit Ambulance. I expected the usual long wait, chaotic rush, and unclear processes. But what happened next left me in awe. Within minutes, the ambulance arrived—faster than any traditional service I’ve seen. The paramedics and staff were incredibly professional, carrying out on-the-spot tests (BP, sugar, oxygen levels) and ensuring stabilisation before we even reached the hospital," she said.

Kataria added that apart from delivering on-time medical assistance the ambulance staff's compassion and integrity stood out. "They didn’t just drop us off and leave. They stayed until the doctor arrived, providing a detailed handover of my grandfather’s condition. When my mother, out of gratitude, tried to offer them money off the books, they politely refused," she added.

Take a look at the post here:

She said the service has "redefined" emergency response in India. "It's rare to see such professionalism, speed, and humility combined in emergency services. Blinkit isn't just revolutionising quick commerce—it's redefining emergency response. Kudos to the team for setting a gold standard in urgent care and human kindness," she said.

The post quickly gained attention and Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal responded to the post, adding that he was delighted that the service was able to help her. "I am so glad we were able to help. Wishing your grandfather a speedy recovery," he said.

Starting in Gurgaon, Blinkit launched his 10-minute ambulance as a 24/7 service which is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and staffed by trained paramedics.

