Blinkit launches 'ambulance in 10 minutes' service, Gurgaon first city to get instant transport

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa has announced a new 10-minute delivery service for the residents of Gurgaon. Blinkit users will now be able to order ambulance services in case of emergencies to their homes in just 10 minutes.

"We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities. The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the Blinkit app," the CEO said in a long post on X.

Take a look at the full post here: