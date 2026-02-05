Woman praises Blinkit’s ‘free of cost’ ambulance service for helping aunt at 4 am

A Mumbai-based woman has praised Blinkit’s ambulance service for helping her aunt reach the hospital at 4 am. The woman, named Prachi, took to Instagram to share how the quick commerce service’s ambulance helped her relative in a medical emergency. She praised not only the quick response but also the fact that the ambulance was free of cost. A woman praised Blinkit for helping her aunt reach the hospital at 4 am.

Instagram video on Blinkit ambulance In her video, Prachi explained that early one morning, she received a call from her parents in Delhi telling her that her aunt, who was living with them, had fallen ill. Her family was unable to book a cab.

“It was one of the most difficult mornings I’ve had. I woke up at 4 in the morning to a call from my family in Delhi. I currently stay in Mumbai, and they told me that my aunt, who stays with us, was having a seizure and they weren’t able to book a cab,” Prachi said in her Instagram video.

Prachi explained that the cab, which was supposed to arrive in 15 minutes, kept getting delayed.

The Mumbai woman spoke to her husband, who reminded her of Blinkit’s ambulance service.