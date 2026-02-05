Woman praises Blinkit’s ‘free of cost’ ambulance service for helping aunt at 4 am
A Mumbai-based woman has praised Blinkit’s ambulance service for helping her aunt reach the hospital at 4 am. The woman, named Prachi, took to Instagram to share how the quick commerce service’s ambulance helped her relative in a medical emergency. She praised not only the quick response but also the fact that the ambulance was free of cost.
Instagram video on Blinkit ambulance
In her video, Prachi explained that early one morning, she received a call from her parents in Delhi telling her that her aunt, who was living with them, had fallen ill. Her family was unable to book a cab.
“It was one of the most difficult mornings I’ve had. I woke up at 4 in the morning to a call from my family in Delhi. I currently stay in Mumbai, and they told me that my aunt, who stays with us, was having a seizure and they weren’t able to book a cab,” Prachi said in her Instagram video.
Prachi explained that the cab, which was supposed to arrive in 15 minutes, kept getting delayed.
The Mumbai woman spoke to her husband, who reminded her of Blinkit’s ambulance service.
Blinkit saves the day
Prachi was able to book an ambulance for her aunt in Delhi while sitting in Mumbai.
She was pleasantly surprised to see that the ambulance was booked without charge.
“There was this whole discretionary note saying, ‘Please use this service only if you actually need it,’ and as soon as I booked it, it was free of cost. I honestly wouldn’t have minded paying for the service because when a family member is in need, you really, really need help,” she said.
“I know we live in a very privileged world and often take things for granted, but the fact that there was an ambulance at my doorstep when I could not even be there, I felt that I could at least help my family a little during that time, even though I was in a completely different city,” she said.
