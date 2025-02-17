AIIMS professor applauds Blinkit’s innovative ambulance service for quick response: 'India's healthcare revolution'

A professor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has hailed Blinkit's ambulance service after the hospital received a patient transported via the fast-response initiative. Deepak Agrawal, a Professor of Neurosurgery, took to LinkedIn to share his admiration for the service, calling it a "healthcare revolution India has been waiting for." His post has since gone viral, striking a chord with users online. An AIIMS professor lauded Blinkit's ambulance service for its swift response.(LinkedIn/Prof Deepak Agrawal)

Quick response, professional care

In his LinkedIn post, Agrawal recounted how the AIIMS Trauma Centre received a patient brought in by Blinkit’s ambulance service. He commended the professionalism and promptness of the paramedic staff, who provided critical care during the journey. From the C-spine immobilisation to administering emergency medication, the ambulance team ensured the patient was stabilised for immediate medical attention upon arrival.

"This is the kind of service we used to read about and see in developed countries," Agrawal wrote, emphasising the quality of care that exceeded expectations. He included a picture of the patient being attended to at the trauma centre, highlighting the swift response and care that made a significant difference in the outcome.

Check out the post here:

Agrawal's post resonated with many users, who expressed their appreciation for the new healthcare service, which aims to bridge the gap in emergency medical transport across the country. The idea of a quick-response ambulance service that offers top-notch care is indeed a breakthrough for India, where timely access to medical assistance can be the difference between life and death.

Online reactions

One user expressed their appreciation, writing, “This is exactly what our healthcare system needs – professional, timely care for critical patients. Great work by Blinkit!”

Another commenter shared their own experience, stating, “It’s great to see how far ambulance services have come. The quick response and care are invaluable in such situations.”

A third user emphasised the importance of this initiative, commenting, “This initiative can make all the difference in saving lives. Such timely interventions are a game-changer.” Another said, “Great to know about blinkit’s professional handling of a relatively critical patient status. Support systems from private players will help bridge gaps in healthcare system.”

Many others expressed their admiration for the service, with one user saying, “Kudos to Blinkit for stepping up the game in emergency healthcare.”