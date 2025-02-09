'Over for Blinkit, Zepto': Indian startup promises to ‘deliver’ human in 10 minutes, sparks debate

Imagine getting expert advice as quickly as a delivery app brings groceries to your doorstep. Topmate.io, an emerging Indian startup, is turning this vision into reality by offering instant access to industry professionals for personalised guidance. The service is available daily between 6 PM to 10 PM.(Pexel)

Available daily between 6 PM and 10 PM, the platform enables users to directly call experts for mentorship, career advice, and problem-solving. With a 4.9-star rating, Topmate.io has already gained the trust of over 1 million users, connecting them with a network of 300,000 professionals and creators.

Nimisha Chanda, the marketing lead at Topmate.io, announced the new service on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "It’s OVER for Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart. Because we're not just delivering groceries in 10 minutes—we're delivering humans. Humans who can: - Answer every question you throw at them - Help you land your dream job - Be your ultimate growth partners."

The tweet added, "No more guesswork. No more endless Google searches. Just instant access to experts who've been there, done that. With Guidance in 10 Minutes by Topmate."

Take a look at the post:

While many users applauded the startup's innovation, others expressed scepticism.

"Interesting. However, when it comes to opinions, people first look for free ones. Unlike products. Any datapoints on how much is this segment growing?" one user asked.

Others questioned its viability. "How is this different than hiring a consultant?" asked a user. "No guidance will give a job; you will just end up losing some bucks and hope. Go, sit and learn skills, make yourself worthy," commented another.

Some raised concerns about potential information overload. "When you have 10 people to ask questions from instead of one chatbot or Google, things don't end well. More people are going to end up being disappointed than happy—that’s just human nature," wrote a user.

Also read: Eight OnlyFans models rent lavish Miami mansion, create ‘kinky’ content, earn ₹123 crore monthly