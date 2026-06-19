Gurgaon resident tracks food spending for three months, total crosses ₹35,000: ‘The results actually scared me’

Food delivery apps have made ordering meals easier than ever, but the convenience often comes at a cost. A Gurgaon resident recently found this out after taking a closer look at their food expenses over three months. What seemed like occasional orders and quick restaurant meals had quietly added up to a sizeable amount. The user shared the breakdown of their spending in a post on Reddit. (Canva)

‘The results actually scared me’ The user shared the breakdown of their spending in a post on Reddit.

In the caption, they wrote, “I tracked my food spending for three months, and the results actually scared me. I have been living in Gurgaon for two years, and this month I finally sat down and calculated what I am spending on food.”

They revealed that they spent ₹11,400 in the first month, ₹13,200 in the second, and ₹10,800 in the third. The total came to ₹35,400 over three months.

“Most of it was spent on Zomato and random restaurants near my PG. The quality was not even consistently good. I would eat the food, feel vaguely dissatisfied, and scroll through Netflix. Has anyone else tracked their food spending? What was your number? And what did you actually do about it?” the user asked.

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