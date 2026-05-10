Gurgaon woman gives tour of ₹25,000 studio apartment, internet calls it ‘highly overpriced’

A Gurgaon woman has sparked a discussion on Instagram after sharing a tour of her studio apartment, for which she pays ₹25,000 per month. The video, posted by Priyanka Reehl, shows the compact space and the amenities included in the rent, but many social media users felt the price was too high for what was being offered. A Gurgaon woman shared a tour of her ₹25,000 studio flat, and internet users said it was too expensive. (Instagram/priyanka_reehl)

(Also read: Delhi man breaks down how much his Gurgaon company spends on him beyond CTC: ‘ ₹81,400 a month’)

In the clip, Priyanka begins by showing the entrance of the apartment before moving to the washroom, bedroom area, kitchen and balcony. She says in the video, “This is what 25,000 gets you in Gurgaon, let me give you a short apartment tour. This is the entrance, then there’s this washroom, it has geyser and all.”

She then shows the bed area, adding that the space has enough storage for her belongings. “Coming to the bed area, again plenty of storage, all my clothes, everything fits in it,” she says.

‘My favourite part is the kitchen’ Priyanka says the kitchen is her favourite part of the apartment because it allows her to organise everything neatly. “My favorite part is the kitchen because it fits everything. Trust me, I have a lot of things, but you cannot see them all because all of them are very well organized in the cupboards and still some of the cupboards are empty,” she says.

(Also read: Tenant says ‘actual cost of finding a flat in Gurgaon was ₹3,52,000’, explains why)

She also mentions that the apartment comes with a balcony, microwave, fridge and television. “There’s a balcony outside in which I can dry all my clothes. In the morning, the microwave comes with it, fridge of course, and the TV. Air purifier is rented because you know, I have to breathe,” she adds.

However, she points out one drawback. “The only downside of this property is that there’s a construction site right like in front of me,” she says. Listing the positives, she adds, “Plus points are there’s Wi-Fi, power backup, water, laundry area, everything is included. I think my money is worth it.”

The video was shared with the caption, “Would you pay 25k for this?”

Watch the clip here: