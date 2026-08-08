Gurgaon woman stunned after auto driver demands 800 for 7 km in rain: ‘This is crazy’

A Gurgaon woman has expressed shock after an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly demanded ₹800 for a seven-kilometre journey during the rain. In a video shared on Instagram, she spoke about the challenges commuters face in the city during wet weather, when traffic snarls and limited transport options can make even short journeys difficult and expensive.

A Gurgaon woman was shocked when an auto driver allegedly demanded ₹800 to travel just 7 km in the rain. (Instagram/astha.goyal_27)

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(Also read:₹400 for 8 km and still no cab’: Gurgaon woman shares struggle to commute to office in rain"> ‘ ₹400 for 8 km and still no cab’: Gurgaon woman shares struggle to commute to office in rain)

The woman, identified as Astha Goyal, compared the situation with Bengaluru, a city often discussed online for its traffic congestion, and said her latest experience in Gurgaon left her stunned.

‘ ₹ 800 just for 7 kilometres’

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing her frustration in the video, Goyal said, "Like Gurgaon, I'm so glad that I'm regretting... you know, I think this is the most regret I've ever had, you know? Everybody knows how Gurgaon gets during the rain. And now, an incident happened with me. For 7 km, an auto guy asked for—800 rupees demanded, bhai. 800 rupees! Just for 7 kilometers. Bangalore's traffic is notorious, bhai, this is just crazy!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing her frustration in the video, Goyal said, "Like Gurgaon, I'm so glad that I'm regretting... you know, I think this is the most regret I've ever had, you know? Everybody knows how Gurgaon gets during the rain. And now, an incident happened with me. For 7 km, an auto guy asked for—800 rupees demanded, bhai. 800 rupees! Just for 7 kilometers. Bangalore's traffic is notorious, bhai, this is just crazy!" {{/usCountry}}

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She shared the clip with a short caption that read, "Gurgoan what is this behaviour?"

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Watch the clip here:

The video highlights a familiar concern among residents of Gurgaon and other parts of Delhi-NCR, where heavy rain can quickly lead to waterlogging, traffic congestion and difficulties in finding cabs or autos. During such periods, commuters sometimes complain about inflated fares, cancellations and long waiting times.

Social media users share similar experiences

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The clip has drawn reactions from users, with several people claiming that they had faced similar situations while travelling in Gurgaon and surrounding areas.

One user wrote, "I have paid 150 for 0.5 kms," suggesting that steep fares for relatively short journeys are not uncommon during periods of high demand.

Another person argued that depending on public transport or autos in the region could sometimes prove difficult. "For Gurgaon and Delhi-NCR, having your own vehicle is often the best option. In Gurgaon, auto drivers often take advantage of commuters when they have limited alternatives and charge excessively high fares," the user said.

A third person shared another recent experience, writing, "Yesterday, we ended up paying ₹500 for cab rides of just 3–4 km."

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Echoing Goyal's frustration, another user simply commented, "This is so true."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)