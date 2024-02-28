 Gurugram farmer tries to buy cows online, loses ₹22,000 | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Gurugram farmer tries to buy cows online, loses 22,000

Gurugram farmer tries to buy cows online, loses 22,000

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 28, 2024 06:59 PM IST

A farmer in Gurugram fell prey to a scam while attempting to buy cows at a discounted rate online. He lost ₹22,000 in two days.

In a distressing turn of events, a 50-year-old dairy farmer from Pandala, Gurugram, fell prey to an online scam while attempting to purchase cows at a discounted rate. He incurred a loss of 22,000 in the process.

Gurugram farmer paid <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000 in four instalments on January 19 and 20. (Representational Image/Unsplash)
Gurugram farmer paid 22,000 in four instalments on January 19 and 20. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

Read| 3 days after 4 held in Ggm for cyber fraud, police outline how they avoided FIU

According to Times Now, the farmer named Sukhbir came across an online ad offering four cows for 95,000, a seemingly attractive deal as compared to the standard market rate of 1 lakh. Sukhbir made an advance payment of 22,000 in four instalments on January 19 and 20. It was only later that he realised he had been duped.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sukhbir’s 30-year-old son Parveen narrated the ordeal to The Indian Express. According to him, his father was using his phone and watching videos on YouTube. He then got a number, either through an ad or through Google, and called them. The accused then sent him photos of cows for him to select and offered a cow for 35,000. He was eventually offered four cows for 95,000.

“They said the cows would be given under the name of a gaushala. Initially, 8,000 was paid and when he enquired about the status, the accused said the cows were in Ferozepur Jhirka and they needed more money. More transactions were made and when they asked for even more money, my father was alarmed and lodged the complaint. When he confronted them, they started threatening him,” The Indian Express quoted Parveen.

Also Read| One held in 24 cr fraud case on pretext of land sale near Noida Airport

A case has been registered under sections of cheating - 419 and 420 - of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified people, as per a report by Times Now. A senior police officer told The Indian Express, “Subsequently, a notice was issued to the relevant account, and it has been frozen. A notice has been issued to the bank to obtain records. Further investigation will be carried out once the records are received. The investigation is ongoing.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On