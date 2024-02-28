Gurugram farmer tries to buy cows online, loses 22,000

In a distressing turn of events, a 50-year-old dairy farmer from Pandala, Gurugram, fell prey to an online scam while attempting to purchase cows at a discounted rate. He incurred a loss of ₹22,000 in the process. Gurugram farmer paid ₹ 22,000 in four instalments on January 19 and 20. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

According to Times Now, the farmer named Sukhbir came across an online ad offering four cows for ₹95,000, a seemingly attractive deal as compared to the standard market rate of ₹1 lakh. Sukhbir made an advance payment of ₹22,000 in four instalments on January 19 and 20. It was only later that he realised he had been duped.

Sukhbir’s 30-year-old son Parveen narrated the ordeal to The Indian Express. According to him, his father was using his phone and watching videos on YouTube. He then got a number, either through an ad or through Google, and called them. The accused then sent him photos of cows for him to select and offered a cow for ₹35,000. He was eventually offered four cows for ₹95,000.

“They said the cows would be given under the name of a gaushala. Initially, ₹8,000 was paid and when he enquired about the status, the accused said the cows were in Ferozepur Jhirka and they needed more money. More transactions were made and when they asked for even more money, my father was alarmed and lodged the complaint. When he confronted them, they started threatening him,” The Indian Express quoted Parveen.

A case has been registered under sections of cheating - 419 and 420 - of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified people, as per a report by Times Now. A senior police officer told The Indian Express, “Subsequently, a notice was issued to the relevant account, and it has been frozen. A notice has been issued to the bank to obtain records. Further investigation will be carried out once the records are received. The investigation is ongoing.”