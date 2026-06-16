Gurugram techie says ₹1.5 lakh salary 'feels like ₹15,000' after EMI and rent

A 27-year-old software developer from Gurugram has sparked a viral financial discussion on Reddit after revealing that his monthly salary of ₹1.5 lakh "feels like 15,000." Recently married and managing heavy financial obligations, he detailed his struggles with EMI, rent, family expenses, and an outstanding debt to friends. The techie confessed how hard it is to see peers earn double his salary as he struggles to provide a carefree life for his family. The Reddit user’s post has prompted varied responses. (Representative image). (Pexels)

“1.5L feels like 15k , I need advice,” the man wrote, adding that he is a 27-year-old and newly married. In the following lines, he gave a detailed breakdown of his income and expenses.

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He wrote, “Monthly income : 1.44L. Plot Emi : 44k. Rent in Ggn : 25k. Groceries : 6-7k. Fuel : 8-10k. To Wife for her Personal Expenses: 15k. Misc. eating out & all - 7-8k. Expenses come to around 1.1L.”

The individual explained, “Every now and then, some major expense comes along too, car service & maintenance, car insurance , my insurance , other medical bills, groceries for parents, that reduces effective in-hand too.”

The techie continued that, in addition to these, he also has a loan of ₹2.55 lakhs from friends. “So monthly I try to return back asap.”

Asking for help from Reddit users, the person continued, “It literally kills to see people of my age earning twice and I am not able to provide much for my wife & family , so they can live carefree.”

“How can I manage it better , so I don't regret it in future. I am a Software Developer by profession, things might get easy in the time to come with appraisals , bonus and promotion, but currently feels like way much less.”