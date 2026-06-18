H-1B setbacks and job loss force Indian techie to return home after 5 years in US: 'I feel like an absolute failure'

An Indian techie has opened up about returning home after spending 5 years in the US, saying a series of layoffs, visa troubles and mounting uncertainty left him “exhausted and defeated”.

The techie said that he moved to the US in 2021 for his master’s degree. (Representational image)

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In a Reddit post titled, “Returning to India after 5 years in the U.S. feeling completely defeated. How do I start over?”, the 26-year-old said he moved to the US in 2021 for his master’s degree and later landed a job at a startup. He even got selected in the H-1B lottery on his first attempt and adopted a dog and bought a car after switching to H-1B status.

“I wanted to move to a better-paying company because my salary was pretty average, but I felt loyal to my CEO since he had trusted me and given me an opportunity when he hired me. So I stayed,” he wrote.

However, the techie said that things took a turn when he was laid off just 4 months after moving to H-1B. Unable to find another job within the 60-day grace period, he changed his status to B-2 and later faced removal proceedings after receiving a Notice to Appear (NTA).

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{{^usCountry}} “That process lasted about three months, drained my savings, and caused immense stress, but thankfully I eventually won the case,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “That process lasted about three months, drained my savings, and caused immense stress, but thankfully I eventually won the case,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: ₹40 lakh loan forced to return after H1B setback, says job market feels ‘brutal’">Indian techie with ₹40 lakh loan forced to return after H1B setback, says job market feels ‘brutal’)

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The techie said that he later found another job, but further complications arose when his employer could not file the Labour Condition Application (LCA) in time because of a government shutdown. “I had to file a B-2 extension. Then the $100k H-1B rule was announced. I filed an H-1B change of status petition. My B-2 remained pending for more than a year, and my extension remained pending for over six months. My H-1B received two Requests for Evidence (RFEs) asking for B-2 approval,” the user wrote.

He said that he spent months documenting his travel records and receipts, following which he finally got his B-2 visa approved. “For the first time in almost 18 months of constant anxiety, uncertainty, depression, and setbacks, it felt like a small ray of light had appeared,” he wrote.

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But a day later, the Redditor said that his B-2 extension was denied, forcing him to leave the country immediately. “I sold my car. I sold most of my belongings—things I had worked for years to afford. I’m preparing to move back in with my retired parents. Instead of going home with experience, savings, and stability, I’m going back with student loan debt, no savings, no motivation, and no idea what comes next,” he wrote.

The techie further said that the only thing keeping him going was his dog. He added that he’s not blaming the government, his employer or immigration authorities, but instead is questioning whether his own decisions or lack of skills had led him to this point.

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“I’m not sure how to pull myself back up, start over, and rebuild my life from scratch again. I know people have gone through far worse than I have, but after everything that has happened over the last year and a half, I just feel exhausted and defeated,” the techie concluded.

(Also Read: Techie returns to India after 13 years as H1B expires. Now desperate to leave again: 'Mosquitoes, heat, traffic’)

Social media reactions

The post drew messages of support from fellow Reddit users.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Came back after 13 years. Older than you by a decade. Left behind a home, car, amazing friends and a lovely life. Now if you cannot start over, who can? You are in a spot so much better! Now this isn’t to downplay your concern. Of course - to each , their own and I’m sorry for whatever you have been through. It isn’t an easy journey. But if I feel that I can start over, you definitely can. You got this, my little brother!”

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“Dude, all I'd say is you are a fighter. Many people would have given up much earlier. You'll figure your way out in India too! And given your age, in a few years (if you wanted to) can try to return to the US too. Godspeed,” commented another.

“So sorry to hear this. I know it's a helpless situation and there was nothing in your control. I've seen many H1B cases like this for the last several months. It's just the wrong timing. Hang in there and definitely things will work out for you one or the other way. I'm rooting for you,” wrote a third user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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