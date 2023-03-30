Home / Trending / 'Happy Birthday Ramadan Mubarak’, bakery's blunder is viral

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 30, 2023 08:36 PM IST

A Twitter user shared how a bakery misunderstood the instructions and wrote a hilarious message on a cake.

There have been numerous instances where bakeries misunderstood the instructions given about what to write on cakes, and the end results were quite hilarious. There is now the latest addition to that long list. It is an image of a cake with funny icing that has cracked up the Internet. Shared on Twitter, the image shows a cake with the text “Happy Birthday Ramadan Mubarak” written on it. The tweet soon grabbed millions of eyeballs and reactions from people. Many shared that the bakery should have used common sense.

The image shows the cake with the icing “Happy Birthday Ramadan Mubarak.”(Twitter/@ycsm1n)
The picture of the cake was shared by an Australian woman with three crying emoticons. A text overlay on the image reads, “POV: You asked them to write ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ but didn’t clarify that it’s not a birthday cake.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

The tweet, since being shared on March 28, has raked up more than 1.3 million views. It has also accumulated thousands of likes and a plethora of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

“I thought this was like … common knowledge??” posted an individual. Another added, “Do they think the guy’s name is Ramadan Mubarak?” “I personally know a guy from school that’s named Ramadan Mubarak,” claimed a third. I think this is fake. A fourth shared, “They can freeze it and the letters will come off easily!” “I’m so excited for the birth of Easter Sunday!” joked a fifth.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

cake its viral woman
