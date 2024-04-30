Ritika Sajdeh celebrates her ‘favourite boy’ Rohit Sharma's birthday with sweet post, unseen pics

Rohit Sharma turned 37 today, and as expected, social media is filled with birthday wishes for the cricketer. However, his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, stood out with her unique Instagram post about her “favourite boy” on this special day. She shared a series of photos that are sure to pique your interest. Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: The image shows the cricketer with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and daughter, Samaira. (Instagram/@ritssajdeh)

“Happiest birthday to my favourite boy. You make the world a better place just by being in it. To know you is to love you. May this year be filled with happy surprises, dreams come true and lots and lots of love and luck. May the Gods come together and give you everything your heart desires. Love you Ro,” Ritika Sajdeh wrote. She wrapped up her post by sharing four photos.

The first picture shows her with Rohit Sharma and their daughter Samaira. The rest of the photos capture sweet father-daughter moments between the cricketer and his kid.

Take a look at the post on Rohit Sharma's birthday:

The post was shared a little less than an hour ago. Since then, the share has collected more than 2.3 lakh views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has further collected tons of comments from people. While some wrote, “Happy Birthday”, others showed their reactions using heart emoticons.

What did Instagram users say about Ritika Sajdeh's post?

“Everything about this post is love,” posted an Instagram user.

“Happy birthday to a person respected not only by me, but by many. Hitman,” shared another.

“Stay blessed, lovely family,” expressed a third.

“Cutest couple. Lovely family,” commented a fourth.

“Happy Birthday, Rohit bhai. You are my inspiration, Happiness and everything. I hope you will achieve whatever you want in your life. Stay always happy and blessed. Love you Rohit bhai,” wrote a fifth.

Cricketer Rohit Sharma married his longtime girlfriend and sports manager Ritika Sajdeh in 2015. He became a proud father of a baby girl in 2018.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Ritika Sajdeh on Rohit Sharma’s birthday?