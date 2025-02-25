Harbhajan Singh schools Indian fan for calling Hindi commentary ‘cringe’: 'Angrez ki aulaad'

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh slammed an India fan on social media after he called Hindi cricket commentary one of the "most cringiest things" on Earth. Reacting to the fan's post, Singh scolded him and accused him of being ashamed of his own language. Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to social media to shut down comments by an Indian fan on Hindi commentary.(AP)

It all began when the fan reacted to a photo shared by the cricketer showing him posing outside a hotel in Dubai with the caption, "Jeet ka Jashn (Celebration of victory)", a day after Indian triumphed over Pakistan in a Champions Trophy match. The fan wrote, "Hindi commentary can rank among the most cringiest things on this beautiful blue planet."

After the comment gained traction, Singh hit back at the fan, taunting him for not appreciating his own language. "Wah Angrej ki aulaad. Shame on you Apni bhasha bolne aur sun ke fakr mehsoos hona chahiye (Wow, descendant of the British. Shame on you. You should feel proud to speak and hear your own language)," he wrote.

The post garnered over a million views but not everyone agreed with Singh's take and many defended the fan, claiming that he was only criticising the Hindi commentary and not the language itself.

Fans hit back at cricketer

"Just for clarification purposes, he is talking about Hindi "commentary", not Hindi "language". Aap commentary dhang ki karoge toh koi kuch nahi bolega, but aap gyaan dedo pehle. (If you do goof commentary, nobody will say anything but you choose to preach)," said one user.

Another compared Hindi and English commentaries. "He's not talking about the Hindi language itself, he's saying the Hindi commentary is awful. Ian Bishop and Mark Nicholas are awesome, aren't they? But the Hindi commentary? It's practically nonexistent; they just ramble on about anything but the game," he added.

"In terms of commentary, Hindi commentary is the worst no technical knowledge shared no discussion that was discussed in English commentary. If you see both the commentary side by side you will definitely get the difference," remarked a third user.

