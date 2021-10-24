Harsh Goenka’s ‘startup food app’ tweet has a hilarious twist. Seen it yet?

Harsh Goenka often takes to Twitter to share various types of posts. Be it funny or motivational or informative, his posts never fail to create a chatter among tweeple. Case in point, his recent share about a startup food app. In a tweet he wrote how he is going to start a new app but there is a twist. And that has now left people chuckling.

“Hello Everyone, need your help, blessings and wishes. I am starting my new venture, a startup food app called Zoggy (super menu, great desserts) that will help all of you reduce weight dramatically!” he wrote. In the next few lines he hilariously explains how, “It works as follows: You order, I won't deliver.”

Take a look at the post:

Hello Everyone,

Need ur help, blessings & wishes🙏🏻

I am starting my new venture, a startup food app called Zoggy (super menu, great desserts) that will help all of you reduce weight dramatically!



It works as follows:



You order, I won't deliver — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 22, 2021

The post, since being shared on October 22, has gathered more than 7,300 likes and counting. It has also accumulated varied comments from people.

“Your tagline should be "Order Lunga! Khana Nahi Dunga!” wrote a Twitter user. “Good luck, please start it soon. I will place world's biggest ever COD order on Zoggy then. You won't deliver and I won't pay,” joked another. “You can use my payment app, Pay-To-Me,” shared another.

What are your thoughts on the post?