Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Harsh Goenka says goodbye to ‘true statesman’ Dr Manmohan Singh: ‘Actions speak louder than words’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 26, 2024 11:31 PM IST

Harsh Goenka shared a heartfelt tribute after India's former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh, died aged 92.

People from all walks of life are expressing their grief over the passing of India’s former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh. The esteemed statesman was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after losing consciousness at his residence on December 26, where he was later declared dead. He was 92 years old.

Harsh Goenka remembered Dr Manmohan Singh as the “architect of economic reforms." (ANI, File Photo)
Harsh Goenka remembered Dr Manmohan Singh as the “architect of economic reforms." (ANI, File Photo)

What did Harsh Goenka post?

“India mourns the loss of Dr Manmohan Singh, a true statesman whose quiet demeanor belied his transformative impact. An architect of economic reforms, he shaped modern India with intellect, grace, and integrity. A leader who let actions speak louder than words,” the billionaire chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka wrote on X. He concluded his post with “#RIP”.

Also Read: ‘You loved this nation’: Anand Mahindra’s touching farewell to Dr Manmohan Singh

AIIMS, where he was admitted, announced his death in a statement. The hospital said that he was brought to the emergency ward at 8:06 pm, where doctors tried reviving him. However, he couldn’t be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 pm.

Also Read: ‘End of an era': Tributes pour in for former PM Dr Manmohan Singh

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024,” the statement further informed, adding, “Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home” after he lost his consciousness.

A quick look at Dr Manmohan Singh’s academic career:

He completed his Matriculation examinations from the Punjab University in 1948. He earned a First Class Honours degree in Economics in 1957 from the University of Cambridge, followed by a D. Phil in Economics from Nuffield College at Oxford University in 1962.

Dr Manmohan Singh’s political career:

He joined the Government of India as Economic Advisor in the Commerce Ministry in 1971. Subsequently, he held several other vital positions. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha since 1991. Dr Manmohan Singh was sworn in as Prime Minister for the first time after the 2004 general elections and he assumed the office for a second term in 2009.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On