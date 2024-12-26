Harsh Goenka says goodbye to ‘true statesman’ Dr Manmohan Singh: ‘Actions speak louder than words’

People from all walks of life are expressing their grief over the passing of India’s former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh. The esteemed statesman was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after losing consciousness at his residence on December 26, where he was later declared dead. He was 92 years old. Harsh Goenka remembered Dr Manmohan Singh as the “architect of economic reforms." (ANI, File Photo)

What did Harsh Goenka post?

“India mourns the loss of Dr Manmohan Singh, a true statesman whose quiet demeanor belied his transformative impact. An architect of economic reforms, he shaped modern India with intellect, grace, and integrity. A leader who let actions speak louder than words,” the billionaire chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka wrote on X. He concluded his post with “#RIP”.

AIIMS, where he was admitted, announced his death in a statement. The hospital said that he was brought to the emergency ward at 8:06 pm, where doctors tried reviving him. However, he couldn’t be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 pm.

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024,” the statement further informed, adding, “Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home” after he lost his consciousness.

A quick look at Dr Manmohan Singh’s academic career:

He completed his Matriculation examinations from the Punjab University in 1948. He earned a First Class Honours degree in Economics in 1957 from the University of Cambridge, followed by a D. Phil in Economics from Nuffield College at Oxford University in 1962.

Dr Manmohan Singh’s political career:

He joined the Government of India as Economic Advisor in the Commerce Ministry in 1971. Subsequently, he held several other vital positions. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha since 1991. Dr Manmohan Singh was sworn in as Prime Minister for the first time after the 2004 general elections and he assumed the office for a second term in 2009.