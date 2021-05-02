Harsh Goneka’s post on ‘lessons from Anand Mahindra’ wins hearts

A post shared by Harsh Goenka about Anand Mahindra is now winning people’s hearts. There is a possibility that his tweet will win your over too. Taking to Twitter , the business tycoon shared a few ‘lessons from from Anand Mahindra.”

Goenka started his list by writing “Don’t hold on to a bad idea.” In the next two points he added, “Carefully observe your setbacks” and “Adopt a startup mindset.”

Wondering what else he added to the list? Take a look at the post:

Lessons from Anand Mahindra:



1 Don’t hold on to a bad idea

2 Carefully observe your setbacks

3 Adopt a startup mindset

4 Keep up with changing times

5 Be a people’s person

6 Find a place in the customer’s mind

7 The past is a lesson, not a life sentence

8 Focus on sustainability — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 2, 2021

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has gathered more than 2,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Harsh Goneka’s post about Anand Mahindra received tons of appreciative comments from people.

“In a nutshell "build,watch and innovate,” wrote a Twitter user. “You're absolutely right. Coming from you clearly shows you too are in a similar club as @anandmahindra, who is undoubtedly one of the valuable, highly respected & a great leader. One of the very few class management around in the country. Respect to you both,” shared another. “Excellent lesson. It can change anyone's life,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on Harsh Goenka’s post on Anand Mahindra?

