He faced financial struggle, mockery in India. Now, he is living dream life in Australia

An Indian man who relocated to Australia to complete his studies recalled being once mocked due to his financial struggles. His story of struggle and success had captivated the internet. The Indian who shifted to Australia shared how his mother helped him stay strong during his struggles. (Instagram/@prajitroy)

“The untold story, the journey no one noticed!” Prajit Ray wrote and shared a video, a montage of pictures from various stages of his life. Through the video, he described how he lost his father at a young age, after which he and his mother faced financial hardships. He recalled people laughing at him and mocking him.

In the following lines, he recalled how undeterred by the hurdles, he went ahead and finally made it to Australia to continue his studies and also work. He expressed his gratitude to his mother.

In a Facebook post, he revealed his mother’s story. “Here’s my mother’s story : After my father passed away, she tried everything, jobs, businesses all during a time of deep financial struggle but couldn’t really get enough success. Society may call it failure. But to me, it was strength. Her resilience taught me to never stop trying.”

“I believe every risk I take today works out because of her unshakable effort and silent prayers. This is a story of a warrior. A mother. My forever hero. I call her home. But I had to leave home to chase my dreams,” he shared on Instagram.

HT.com has reached out to Prajit Ray. This report will be updated when he responds.

Take a look at his journey:

How did social media react?

An individual commented, “So inspiring, bro. We all have our own struggles. I really hope you get all the happiness and success.” Another reacted, “Proud of you, bro. Your dad will be proud of you as well. All the best.” A third remarked, “This is actually so inspiring, thank you for sharing.”

A fourth wrote, “and really felt so so proud of you. Your father is watching this, and he is proud, too. You did it, MAN!!!! YES, you did it, and the song absolutely suits you now. If possible, take your mom on an international trip (maybe you've already done that, I'm not sure, but if not, I'd be happy to see that soon) because she has been your greatest strength. Again, so proud of you. May the universe bring more opportunity and joy to your life.”

Ray responded, “Hey, appreciate you taking your time to write this… I will take her on trips once I’m done with my studies.”

Who is Prajit Ray?

With over 40,000 followers on Instagram, Ray often shares videos which give a glimpse of his life in Australia. In one Facebook post, he also shared about his meeting with Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor.