He left $200k Microsoft job to create content: ‘Might be the dumbest thing I’ve ever done’

A former Microsoft employee has confessed to being plagued with self doubt after quitting his well-paying job to pursue content creation. Christian Harms said in an Instagram post that he quit his Microsoft job in Switzerland, which paid him $200,000 a year, and moved to Australia. Christian Harms was plagued with self doubt after quitting his job at Microsoft. (Instagram/@charmsescapes)

In his mind, he would create content, build a business, and become a founder. However, not all of it has gone according to plan.

Leaving Microsoft Harms said that in his heart, he knows that quitting his $200,000 Microsoft job was the right decision. However, some days he still ends up questioning his decision.

“Leaving Microsoft might be the dumbest thing I’ve ever done. The salary, the stability, the person it makes you feel like. Corporate is built to make leaving feel irrational. I know I’m doing the right thing. And yet some days the self doubt is still suffocating,” he said in his video titled “My Museum of Failures as a 27-year-old who quit his dream job.”

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Harms explained that he was earning a good salary. In his earlier videos, he had also said that working in Switzerland allowed him to travel around Europe. At 26, he gave up all of that and moved to Australia.

“I left 200k at Microsoft at 26 to make videos for brands on the internet. None of it went to plan. I thought I’d be a founder by now. Some days it feels like I’m failing the version of myself that made that leap. Even though I know I’m on the right path,” he confessed.