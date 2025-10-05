‘Headache main chutti thodi na milti hai’: Indian manager refuses leave to ‘hero’ employee
An employee's post about his manager not approving his leave has sparked a discussion on Reddit about toxic managers in the Indian workplace.
An employee shared a screenshot claiming it shows his conversation with his Indian boss, who refused to approve a leave request and belittled him by saying no one gets an off for “just headaches."
“My manager when I ask for a leave,” a Reddit user posted, adding, “How does one even work with a headache??”
As per the WhatsApp screenshot, the boss insists that the employee come to the office despite him saying he has a headache. At one point, the boss, who keeps on addressing the employee as “hero,” says, “Headache main chutti thodi na milti hai (You don’t get leave for having a headache).” The manager then adds that it's professional life, and the employee is not in school.
Take a look at the post:
How did social media react?
An individual posted, “50% of India's traffic problems will be solved if IT guys are asked to do WFH.” Another added, “That is so horrible. You are entitled to sick leave; just apply for one.”
A third commented, “In my previous company, I made this habit of not taking leave and my manager is so happy I’m not taking leaves and working like a donkey and one bad day it was viral fever and it was too much even to sit, I messaged in teams saying I can’t work today due to viral fever and he was like please can you work for half day and I was like wt* man, while others in my team literally take sick leave twice or thrice a month. And in the next 4 months, I left that s**t job and now in a new company, I don’t work like a mad man all month without taking leaves, even when I’m fine, I take sick leave once a month.”
A fourth wrote, “I never ‘ask’ for leaves. I take leave and inform. I adjust on other days to compensate. Inko sar pe mat chadhao ye naachne lagte hai.”
