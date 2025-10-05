Search
Sun, Oct 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Headache main chutti thodi na milti hai’: Indian manager refuses leave to ‘hero’ employee

ByTrisha Sengupta
Updated on: Oct 05, 2025 03:27 pm IST

An employee's post about his manager not approving his leave has sparked a discussion on Reddit about toxic managers in the Indian workplace.

An employee shared a screenshot claiming it shows his conversation with his Indian boss, who refused to approve a leave request and belittled him by saying no one gets an off for “just headaches."

A Redditor shared a screenshot claiming it shows his conversation with his Indian manager. (Representational image). (Unsplash)
A Redditor shared a screenshot claiming it shows his conversation with his Indian manager. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“My manager when I ask for a leave,” a Reddit user posted, adding, “How does one even work with a headache??”

Also Read: Man with 6 years’ experience joins startup as manager, shocked as junior ‘guides’ him rudely

As per the WhatsApp screenshot, the boss insists that the employee come to the office despite him saying he has a headache. At one point, the boss, who keeps on addressing the employee as “hero,” says, “Headache main chutti thodi na milti hai (You don’t get leave for having a headache).” The manager then adds that it's professional life, and the employee is not in school.

Take a look at the post:

My manager when I ask for a leave
byu/Warthei inIndianWorkplace

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “50% of India's traffic problems will be solved if IT guys are asked to do WFH.” Another added, “That is so horrible. You are entitled to sick leave; just apply for one.”

Also Read: Indian man was fired from US job at 7 am in daily meeting. Months later, his startup hits $50k revenue

A third commented, “In my previous company, I made this habit of not taking leave and my manager is so happy I’m not taking leaves and working like a donkey and one bad day it was viral fever and it was too much even to sit, I messaged in teams saying I can’t work today due to viral fever and he was like please can you work for half day and I was like wt* man, while others in my team literally take sick leave twice or thrice a month. And in the next 4 months, I left that s**t job and now in a new company, I don’t work like a mad man all month without taking leaves, even when I’m fine, I take sick leave once a month.”

A fourth wrote, “I never ‘ask’ for leaves. I take leave and inform. I adjust on other days to compensate. Inko sar pe mat chadhao ye naachne lagte hai.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending /Headache main chutti thodi na milti hai’: Indian manager refuses leave to ‘hero’ employee
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On