Indian man was fired from US job at 7 am in daily meeting. Months later, his startup hits $50k revenue

An Indian man’s candid account of being fired from his US remote job has struck a chord online, after he revealed how the setback turned into a turning point for his entrepreneurial journey. Harshil Tomar shared the story on X, where his post has already drawn more than 31,000 views. An Indian founder turned job loss into success, growing his startup to $50k revenue in six months after being fired from a US remote job.(X/@Hartdrawss)

The day of the firing

Tomar recalled the moment that altered his life. “Exactly 6 months ago I was fired from my US remote full-time job. On the morning of March 13, 7 am, I joined my stand-up, gave my updates and even asked about a new feature. My team lead seemed down, and by the end he told me, ‘we have to part ways’,” he wrote.

The reason given was that he was allegedly focusing too much on his own startup. Despite pleading for another chance, Tomar said the decision was final. “I was devastated. I told my friend that I got fired and he thought I was joking. Then I told my co-founder, when our project Dreamlaunch was barely making 1,000 dollars a month,” he said.

Choosing between safety and risk

For nearly two weeks, Tomar weighed his options. “I had nine months of total runway if I lived super cheaply. I played out every scenario and finally decided to go all in. Every day I spent looking for safety would push me away from taking risks,” he noted. His co-founder even waived his own income to help Tomar stay afloat.

He admitted keeping the truth from his parents. “To this date, my parents still think I am doing my main job. Families can be pretty scary to deal with in such situations so I reserved the decision to myself,” he wrote.

From zero clients to major brands

The gamble eventually paid off. “In these six months, I have seen all highs and lows. From months with zero clients to working with the biggest brands. Today, we completed 50,000 dollars in revenue, we are hiring, and we even reached 10,000 dollars MRR,” Tomar said, adding that the journey made him “thick skinned”.

Online reactions

The post triggered a wave of encouragement. One user wrote, “You are doing so amazing, keep growing.” Another commented, “Going through something similar, I hope I can find the courage like you.” Others called it “a great story” and said he was “a champ” and an “inspiration”. One congratulated him directly: “Congrats bro, dedication is key.”

