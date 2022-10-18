Home / Trending / Hearing and speech impaired couple run pani puri stall in Nashik. Video will melt your heart

Hearing and speech impaired couple run pani puri stall in Nashik. Video will melt your heart

Published on Oct 18, 2022 07:07 PM IST

The video of the hearing and speech impaired couple running a pani puri stall in Nashik was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the hearing and speech impaired couple who run a pani puri stall in Nashik.(Instagram/@streetfoodrecipe)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of a hearing and speech impaired couple running a pani puri stall in Nashik has turned into a source of inspiration for many. Food blogger Mehul Hingu posted the video on Instagram. Since being posted, the video has won people over and can melt your heart too.

“This will melt your heart and make you smile. Deaf and mute couple defies disabilities to run a humble little Pani puri stall in Nashik. Everything they serve is homemade by them, even the puris. I really love how they maintain cleanliness while serving the food. This couple are the real influencers that our generation should follow and learn from,” Hingu wrote while sharing the video. He also added the address of the stall. “Location : Near Jatra Hotel, Adgaon Naka, Nashik,” he posted.

The video captures the couple using sign language to explain about their food stall.

The video was posted a few months ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has gathered close to 3.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also collected several likes and comments from people.

“Respect! Inspiring couple,” expressed an Instagram user. “More power to them,” shared another. “Amazing couple,” praised a third. “So sweet and inspiring,” commented a fourth. “Passion has no language,” wrote a fifth.

