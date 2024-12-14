Heartwarming animal-human bond: Tiger acts like a puppy over food made by its owner. Watch

We usually see dogs getting excited about food, but a viral video from Indonesia shows that even wild animals like tigers can act like them. The viral video of a tiger’s surprising, puppy-like reaction to food made by its owner is melting viewers' hearts worldwide. This tiger's cute reaction to food is taking over Instagram.(Screengrab Instagram/@kenzo_thetiger)

The video shows a tiger reacting like a playful puppy when it sees food, and the owner offering the tiger raw meat with his hand.

This adorable video has quickly captured the internet's attention showing a rare glimpse of the bond between the tiger and its owner.

The video was posted on Instagram by @kenzo_thetiger with the caption, “Yummy. Time for meat yeah”.

Check out the adorable video here:

The video was posted a few days ago and it has garnered 2.7 million views and more than 600 comments.

Here's how people reacted to the viral video:

Instagram users are amazed by the video, while some users are praising the strong bond between the tiger and its owner, others are expressing how adorable it is to see such a gentle connection.

Many users are also advising caution in handling wild animals.

One of the users @frankienation0392 with a hint of sarcasm commented, “Sir, I think you adopted the wrong orange truck”.

A second user @azis.bowoe commented, “ Oh my God, how can a tiger be so spoiled?”.

Another user @george_briar209, commented, “Didn't know that you could have a tiger for a pet and they do love to eat raw meat”.

This is not the first video of Kenzo the tiger going viral, the tiger has been gaining attention for patiently playing and behaving like a puppy in several viral Instagram videos.