H-E-B store faces glitch amid holiday rush, makes groceries free: ‘Christmas spirit’

Christmas is the time for spreading joy - and an H-E-B store brought the idea to life during peak Christmas Eve shopping hours with innovative solution to a system glitch Representational image.(Unsplash)

As shoppers flocked to stores on Christmas Eve, with most supermarkets closed on Christmas Day, a H-E-B store in Burleson, Texas, ran into a temporary glitch with its system went down. As worried customers waited in line, the store came up with an innovative fix: free groceries for everyone.

A video from the store went viral on social media which showed a staff announcing to the queue at the billing counter that they will not have to pay for their groceries.

"Today, everything that you have, we are going to bag you up and hope that you have a very merry Christmas, and continue to shop with us," the employee, named Destanie, as per a badge she was seen wearing, could be seen saying in the video.

Here's the viral video:

Social Media Praise H-E-B

The heartwarming video went viral on social media. Users praised H-E-B, which operates shopping centers in more than 435 locations across Texas and New Mexico.

“Now that’s the Christmas spirit right there,” one user said.

“This is amazing and exactly how these situations should be handled, kudos to them,” said another.

“They took the loss so customers did not have to. That is rare now and people notice it. God is good,” said another.

H-E-B Responds With Statement

H-E-B issued a statement after the video of the incident went viral on social media. The chain supported the store's decision, saying that "the customer experience is at the heart of what we do."

"During this busy holiday season when our registers were temporarily down at our Burleson store, we gave all those with full baskets their groceries for free," the statement read. “The customer experience is at the heart of what we do!”