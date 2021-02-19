Hera Pheri meets The Mask in this Mumbai Police tweet with a message
Mumbai Police is known for sharing some quirky tweets on their social media pages to put across important safety messages. Their recent share is no different. In this post, Mumbai Police has used films like Hera Pheri and The Mask to send across a message. Can you decode it? Don’t worry, it not that hard.
“Bilkul ricks nahi leneka!” Mumbai Police wrote on Twitter and Instagram while sharing an image with the message. Take a look at the share and see the message for yourself:
Shared earlier today, the post has shared over 5,500 likes on Instagram and 350 likes on Twitter. Many people have shared their reactions to the share. While some have praised it, others have appreciated Mumbai Police for their interesting posts.
“Love the wits and message. Yes absolutely!” wrote a Twitter user. “I'm genuinely impressed,” added another. “Give a medal to the person running this account!” posted a third.
What do you think about this share?
