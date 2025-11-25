High-profile executive accused of sexually assaulting woman inside SUV, abandoning her on road in Seoul

A high-profile executive at a Korean entertainment agency has been handed over to prosecutors after he allegedly sexually assaulted an intoxicated woman and abandoned her on the side of a road with severe injuries. CCTV footage shows the top executive dragging the woman after sexually assaulting her.

So brutal was the assault that when bystanders found the woman, one of her eyes was protruding. She later lost vision in that eye, according to a report by TV Chosun.

Disturbing footage emerges online

The incident occurred last year in Gangnam, Seoul. According to a report in Korea JoongAng Daily, the executive — identified only by his surname Go — found the woman struggling to walk along a busy six-lane road in August 2024.

Taking advantage of her intoxication, he offered to drop her home, put her inside his car and sexually assaulted her.

Disturbing footage that has emerged online shows the executive later dragging the comatose woman across a road and leaving her on the sidewalk, next to a pole.

When a patrol car approached the duo, Go stood shielding the woman and pretended that she was an acquaintance. He then left her on the side of the road, where she was found 90 minutes later by a passerby.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where it was found that she had a brain hemorrhage, skull fractures, and optic nerve damage. Due to delayed treatment, she is now permanently blind in her left eye.

“Recently, she even received an official disability evaluation,” the victim’s family said, according to MSN. “She doesn’t leave the house anymore and refuses to look in the mirror.”

Not his first assault

Shockingly, it was later discovered that the Korean executive had been sentenced to prison for a similar assault in 2021. In 2021, Go was sentenced to two years in prison for committing sexual crimes against five women.

The Seoul Seocho Police Department has now charged him with quasi-sexual assault and negligence causing bodily injury.