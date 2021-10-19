Home / Trending / Hiker films cougar following him for over six minutes. Watch
trending

Hiker films cougar following him for over six minutes. Watch

The video of the cougar is both scary and fascinating to watch.
The image shows the cougar walking behind the hiker.(Jukin Media)
The image shows the cougar walking behind the hiker.(Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Copy Link
By Trisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with various kinds of videos. From amusing to weird, there are different kinds of clips that often entertain people. Then there are also those clip that are both fascinating and terrifying, at the same time. Case in point, this video involving a hiker and a cougar.

The video showcases an incident that took place in Utah, USA. And, the clip is incredible to watch. It shows a cougar following a hiker for over six minutes.

The video opens to show the man screaming. Within a few moments, the video shows the animal walking behind the hiker. At times in the video, the animal also increases its speed and runs towards the man. The video ends with the cougar running to the opposite side and vanishing in the jungle.

Take a look at the video:

|What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you scared too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out