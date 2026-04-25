‘His smile meant everything’: Bengaluru Google techie takes Nanaji to office campus. Viral video

A Bengaluru techie working at Google has won hearts online after sharing a touching video of his grandfather visiting the company’s campus. The clip, posted on Instagram by Manish Singh, showed him spending a memorable day with his Nanaji, from having lunch together at the cafeteria to cycling around the campus.

A Bengaluru techie working at Google took his grandfather to campus, and his heartfelt video left the internet emotional.(Instagram/ themanishworld)

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(Also read: Nepali Google techie gives parents a tour of her Bengaluru Ananta office: ‘Letting them revive their childhood’)

In the video, originally shared in Hindi, Singh reflected on the emotional moment and said, “When I was young, my grandfather always used to say that my Nanaji would do something big one day. And today, when I was showing him my Google campus, the smile and the pride on his face was worth seeing. Today, when I was having lunch with him in the cafeteria, he was overwhelmed with joy.”

The video captured several simple yet heartwarming moments between the two. Singh and his grandfather were seen playing games, riding bicycles and enjoying each other’s company on the campus.

‘Relive my childhood again’

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{{^usCountry}} Singh further shared how the visit brought back memories from his childhood. “And when we were playing games like kids, seeing his happiness brought a smile to my face. In childhood, he used to teach me how to ride a bicycle, and today in the Google campus, when I gave him a bicycle, he was so happy,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh further shared how the visit brought back memories from his childhood. “And when we were playing games like kids, seeing his happiness brought a smile to my face. In childhood, he used to teach me how to ride a bicycle, and today in the Google campus, when I gave him a bicycle, he was so happy,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “Then we went to ride a bike for a while and seeing his childhood, the child inside me was waking up again. I sat down with my mother, father, and Nanaji to play carrom for a while, and after playing for a while, I thought let's go and relive my childhood again with my Nanaji on a bicycle.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Then we went to ride a bike for a while and seeing his childhood, the child inside me was waking up again. I sat down with my mother, father, and Nanaji to play carrom for a while, and after playing for a while, I thought let's go and relive my childhood again with my Nanaji on a bicycle.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the video, Singh wrote, “From his dreams… to my reality. Today I got to show my Nanaji the place I once only dreamed about — Google. The smile on his face > everything I’ve achieved.”

(Also read: Google techie gives parents a tour of her workplace, heartfelt video goes viral: ‘This gave me a kind of sukoon’)

Internet reacts

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The emotional video drew warm reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “This is the real success, making your family feel proud.” Another said, “His smile says everything, no words needed.”

A third commented, “Google campus is special, but Nanaji’s happiness made it priceless.” A user also remarked, “This is the kind of content the internet needs more of.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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